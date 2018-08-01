Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Mideast

Drones used against Palestinian kites flown from Gaza to set fire to Israeli farmland

Palestinians are launching burning kites from Gaza to set fire to Israeli farmland. The Israeli military has drafted drone enthusiasts to help destroy the kites in flight.Jun.08.2018

Mideast

  • Drones combat flaming kites launched from Gaza

    01:05

  • Saudi Arabia issues first driving licenses to women amid crackdown on campaigners

    00:43

  • Saddam’s luxury yacht to become a high-seas hotel

    00:52

  • Pompeo threatens ‘strongest sanctions in history’ against Iran

    00:51

  • Nikki Haley not ‘schoolmarm of the world’: Palestinian official

    01:15

  • Palestinians hold funerals as Gaza protests continue

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News