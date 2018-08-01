Drones combat flaming kites launched from Gaza

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Drones used against Palestinian kites flown from Gaza to set fire to Israeli farmland
Palestinians are launching burning kites from Gaza to set fire to Israeli farmland. The Israeli military has drafted drone enthusiasts to help destroy the kites in flight.
