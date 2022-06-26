IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Drought hits Italian river crucial for agricultural irrigation

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Is there relief in sight from the record shattering heat wave?

    00:58

  • Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky

    00:32

  • Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding

    00:24

  • Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

    03:04

  • Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust

    01:06

  • Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records

    02:54

  • Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say

    01:14

  • Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

    01:01

  • Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China

    00:36

  • Three drown after boat capsizes on Texas lake

    00:59

  • Severe flooding kills more than 30, leaves million stranded in Bangladesh

    00:44

  • Brutal heat wave creates dangerous conditions across the US

    03:14

  • Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

    04:55

  • Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China

    00:55

  • Most of Yellowstone to reopen within 2 weeks after floods

    00:22

  • Excessive heat warnings in place ahead of start of summer

    01:37

  • Heat wave in Spain sparks raging wildfires

    00:56

  • Extreme heat raises concerns about U.S. power grids

    06:09

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

NBC News

Drought hits Italian river crucial for agricultural irrigation

00:57

A drought hit the Po River in Italy. The river is crucial for agricultural irrigation. The Confederation of Agricultural Producers estimated about 40% of the seasonal harvest will be lost. A state of emergency has been declared for the Lombardy region amid the lack of rainfall and early heatwave.June 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Drought hits Italian river crucial for agricultural irrigation

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Is there relief in sight from the record shattering heat wave?

    00:58

  • Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky

    00:32

  • Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding

    00:24

  • Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

    03:04

  • Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All