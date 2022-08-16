IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Droughts in Romania causing bee population and honey production to diminish

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Chaos erupts as Kenya announces wafer-thin presidential election results

    01:21

  • Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

    00:47

  • Toxic substance likely to blame for mass fish die-off in Polish-German river, officials say

    00:47

  • Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence

    03:18

  • One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos

    02:14

  • Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

    03:04

  • Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian drug charge conviction

    00:30

  • Griner defense team files appeal to drug conviction

    00:31

  • Iran denies involvement in Salman Rushdie attack, blames author and his followers

    01:51

  • Prime Minister Modi vows to make India developed nation in 25 years

    01:16

  • Five American tourists among injured in terror attack in Jerusalem

    02:07

  • US report says Al Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    02:21

  • U.S. lawmakers visit to Taiwan’s parliament causes outrage in Beijing

    00:48

  • Norway’s beloved walrus Freya euthanized after drawing crowds

    01:03

  • Five Americans injured in Jerusalem terror attack

    01:33

  • Huge blast in Armenian capital kills one

    01:03

  • Fire at Egyptian Coptic church kills 41

    00:56

  • Jerusalem shooting leaves at least 8 Israelis injured

    01:02

  • At least 1 dead, dozens injured in Spain after stage collapses at music festival

    01:05

NBC News

Droughts in Romania causing bee population and honey production to diminish

01:16

With little rain, less flowers and pollen are being produced, causing a decline in bee populations and honey production. Romanian beekeeper Mihai Apostolescu explains the resulting economic difficulties.Aug. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Droughts in Romania causing bee population and honey production to diminish

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Chaos erupts as Kenya announces wafer-thin presidential election results

    01:21

  • Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

    00:47

  • Toxic substance likely to blame for mass fish die-off in Polish-German river, officials say

    00:47

  • Mexico sends troops to Tijuana after string of cartel violence

    03:18

  • One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghanistan is in chaos

    02:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All