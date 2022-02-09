‘Like a battlefield’: Drunk trucker leaves trail of destruction in German town
“There are at least 31 demolished cars, a burned out truck and several burned out cars,” said police spokesman Michael Konrad in the Bavarian town of Fuerth. “Facades of buildings were also damaged and I don't want to think what would have happened if pedestrians had been out on the street."Feb. 9, 2022
