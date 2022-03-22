Watch: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit ancient Mayan site in Belize
Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited an ancient Mayan archaeological site in Belize on Monday as part of their tour of the Caribbean. The royals were given a guided tour of the 3,000-year-old site which was once home to an estimated 150,000 people.March 22, 2022
