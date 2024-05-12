IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech
May 12, 202401:30
Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

Students at Duke walked out of the graduation ceremony during comedian Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech. The demonstration comes amid a wave of anti-war protests on college campuses.May 12, 2024

