  • Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings

    02:53

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'

    00:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52
    Durbin praises Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'considerable' past experience in opening statement

    02:28
    Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

  • White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

    02:14

  • Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:57

  • Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Democrats draw parallels between Ukraine's fight for democracy and protections back home

    01:16

  • Congress hears from students and officials about threats to HBCUs

    03:22

  • Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act

    06:11

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Harris visits eastern NATO countries to ease concerns over Russian aggression

    03:05

  • Biden designates Colombia as 'major non-NATO ally' in bilateral meeting

    01:18

  • Stephen Miller sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for phone records

    02:01

  • U.S. intel officials discuss Russian capabilities at Senate worldwide threats hearing

    01:58

NBC News

Durbin praises Ketanji Brown Jackson's 'considerable' past experience in opening statement

02:28

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., delivered his opening statement for Judge Ketanji brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination hearings and praised her past experience while speaking out against what criticisms have been presented against her.March 21, 2022

