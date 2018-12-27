Donald Trump

During Iraq visit, Trump claims he’s given military ‘one of the biggest pay raises’

01:23

During remarks to U.S. troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Wednesday, President Trump said of the wage hike: "You haven’t gotten one in more than 10 years — more than 10 years. And we got you a big one. I got you a big one."Dec. 27, 2018

