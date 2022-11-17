Dutch court convicts three in downing of flight MH17

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. Delivering the verdict in The Hague, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko were found guilty of the attack and a fourth man from Russia was acquitted.Nov. 17, 2022