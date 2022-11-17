IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border

  • At least 21 killed in building fire in Gaza Strip

    Dutch court convicts three in downing of flight MH17

    Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

  • NATO says Poland missile strike was not fired by Russia

  • Russia ultimately responsible for Poland blast, NATO chief says

  • NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

  • NATO: Blast in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian defense missile

  • 'I saw this monstrous black cloud': Eyewitness saw blast near Poland's border with Ukraine

  • German chancellor calls for Polish explosion probe

  • Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

  • President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

  • Climate-change activists target Klimt artwork in Vienna museum

  • Girls school in Kenya offers hope in toughest conditions

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. Delivering the verdict in The Hague, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko were found guilty of the attack and a fourth man from Russia was acquitted.Nov. 17, 2022

Play All