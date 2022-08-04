IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.S. officials plan to declare monkeypox a public health emergency

E-scooter batteries blamed in deadly New York apartment fire

01:36

A 5-year-old girl and 36-year-old woman were killed in the high-rise apartment fire sparked by a lithium ion battery. WNBC's Erica Byfield reports.Aug. 4, 2022

