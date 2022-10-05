IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Women, life, freedom!’: E.U. lawmaker cuts hair in support of Iran protests

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tears and heartache’: Residents react to Russian kamikaze drone attack near Kyiv

    01:05

  • OPEC expected to cut oil production by two million barrels a day

    00:54

  • U.K. PM Liz Truss defends tax-cutting agenda to party conference

    01:20

  • Biden pledges $625M in weapons to Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

    01:24

  • US, South Korea fire back after North Korea’s missile over Japan

    02:03

  • U.S., South Korean live-fire drill goes awry as missile fails after launch

    00:54

  • President Zelenskyy lists military gains as Ukrainian flags fly over recaptured territory

    01:36

  • U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan

    01:35

  • Nobel Prize recognizes breakthrough in quantum information

    00:51

  • North Korean missile launch prompts bombing drill by U.S., South Korean jets

    00:48

  • Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region

    02:53

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia sending soldiers to fill 'shoes of the dead'

    01:39

  • Sirens sound as North Korean missile flies over Japan

    01:03

  • Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.

    04:19

  • Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

    03:30

  • Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap

    03:08

  • Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff

    04:45

  • Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories

    01:29

  • ‘A bitter incident’: Ayatollah Khamenei on death of Mahsa Amini

    01:45

NBC News

‘Women, life, freedom!’: E.U. lawmaker cuts hair in support of Iran protests

00:57

Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani cut off a chunk of her hair during a session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, saying “Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you.”Oct. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Women, life, freedom!’: E.U. lawmaker cuts hair in support of Iran protests

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tears and heartache’: Residents react to Russian kamikaze drone attack near Kyiv

    01:05

  • OPEC expected to cut oil production by two million barrels a day

    00:54

  • U.K. PM Liz Truss defends tax-cutting agenda to party conference

    01:20

  • Biden pledges $625M in weapons to Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

    01:24

  • US, South Korea fire back after North Korea’s missile over Japan

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All