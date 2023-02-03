IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Your future is with us’: E.U. bosses move towards Ukrainian membership

    American medic Pete Reed killed in Ukraine

  • Ukraine using surveillance drones to monitor Belarus border

  • Ukrainian police reunite six-year-old with mother

  • Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in deadly missile attack

  • E.U.’s von der Leyen: Russia must be held accountable ‘for its odious crimes’

  • Zelenskyy pushes for faster weapons supplies, jets and long-range missiles

  • Russia steps up missile attacks on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to receive western tanks

  • Russian airstrikes kill at least 11 in Ukraine following U.S. tank announcement

  • Ukrainians shelter in metro station as Russian missiles target Kyiv

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

  • GOP congresswoman slams her party's committee fights: An 'erosion of the values of our republic'

  • Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

  • Breaking down why Biden administration changed position on sending tanks to Ukraine

  • Biden announces U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • ‘I’m very happy’: Zelenskyy welcomes German tank decision

  • Germany approves sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy: Government personnel changes ‘necessary’ for Ukraine’s defense

  • U.S. to send tanks to Ukrainian military amid its corruption scandal

‘Your future is with us’: E.U. bosses move towards Ukrainian membership

“Ukraine is the E.U., the E.U. is Ukraine. Let's make it happen,” said European Council President Charles Michel in a Kyiv press conference with President Zelenskyy. “Slava Ukraini. Vive l'Europe,” he concluded.Feb. 3, 2023

