  • Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness

  • The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

  • Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack

  • American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war

    ‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine

    Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border

  • Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid

  • Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces

  • Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv

  • Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves 

  • Ukrainian literature tells the history of a country fighting for its identity

  • Zelenskyy says Russian forces preparing powerful strikes on Donbas

  • Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centers

  • Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia

  • Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site

  • Putin says West has to buy Russian gas in rubles

  • Polish civilians sign up for military training amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • In an effort to reduce gas prices, Biden announces oil release

  • Biden announces oil release from reserves in effort to lower gas prices

  • Baltic nations raise security concerns about sharing border with Russia

NBC News

‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine

On a visit to Kyiv, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola condemned “Putin’s criminal invasion” and backed Ukrainian plans to pursue E.U. membership.April 1, 2022

