Easter brunch shooting leaves Nashville community shaken
April 2, 202401:26
Residents in the neighborhood surrounding the Roasted restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, reached out to help after a man opened fire during Easter brunch. One person was killed and four others were injured in the incident. WSMV reports.April 2, 2024

