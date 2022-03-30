IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at Ukrainian fundraiser
Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at Ukrainian fundraiser01:34
Over $16 million was raised for charities supporting humanitarian causes in and around Ukraine during a two-hour concert televised in the U.K., organizers said.March 30, 2022
