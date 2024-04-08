IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: UConn defeats Purdue to become the first back-to-back NCAA champion in 17 years

Education Secretary Cardona touts new student debt relief plan
April 8, 202402:14
  • Now Playing

    Education Secretary Cardona touts new student debt relief plan

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Baltimore bridge collapse highlights risks Latino labor force faces

    03:17

  • First woman, Latina CEO leads Elmhurst Hospital in Queens

    02:34

  • ‘I need you badly,’ Biden tells Latino voters

    01:31

  • Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel addresses protests over shortages

    02:40

  • Ricky Martin opens up about new role on ‘Palm Royale’

    02:58

  • Inflation on the menu: San Francisco's $22 burrito

    02:21

  • Man opens workshop in Cuba making trailers from scrap metal

    01:19

  • Puerto Rican students use TikTok to highlight poor conditions in schools

    03:42

  • Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list

    06:52

  • Thousands rally in Mexico to 'protect democracy' ahead of election

    03:13

  • Rare look inside El Salvador's mega prison

    03:49

  • Latino voters in Nevada struggle to choose a presidential candidate

    03:35

  • Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

    03:05

  • Protesters angered at resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City

    01:05

  • Coveted Latino voters get familiar ally in fight against disinformation

    05:51

  • Deadly roof collapse at Mexican church leaves dozens killed or injured

    01:06

  • Behind the racial disparities in New York City's public schools

    04:07

  • Virginia home to the largest Bolivian population in the U.S.

    03:10

  • Family of Latino man fatally struck after encounter with deputies speak out

    01:59

NBC News

Education Secretary Cardona touts new student debt relief plan

02:14

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona lauded a newly proposed student debt relief plan that could benefit more than 30 million people. Cardona told NBC Latino that the Biden Administration wants to provide as much “debt relief to as many people as possible.”April 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Education Secretary Cardona touts new student debt relief plan

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Baltimore bridge collapse highlights risks Latino labor force faces

    03:17

  • First woman, Latina CEO leads Elmhurst Hospital in Queens

    02:34

  • ‘I need you badly,’ Biden tells Latino voters

    01:31

  • Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel addresses protests over shortages

    02:40

  • Ricky Martin opens up about new role on ‘Palm Royale’

    02:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All