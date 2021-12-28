IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Egyptologists digitally 'unwrap' ancient pharaoh

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

    01:43:29

  • Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says

    00:41

  • Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu

    01:35

  • Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46

  • Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

    01:14

  • Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid

    01:14

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’

    01:32

  • Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42

  • What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

    01:22

  • Countries brace for renewed restrictions amid Omicron surge 

    02:11

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

  • President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference

    01:20

  • Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast

    01:06

  • China puts 13 million into coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an

    00:45

  • 'Pillar of Shame' statue removed from Hong Kong university

    01:07

  • The global struggle to contain omicron

    01:40

NBC News

Egyptologists digitally 'unwrap' ancient pharaoh

01:12

"This discovery for the first time shows that technology can make discoveries without disturbing the mummy," says Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawass.Dec. 28, 2021

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Egyptologists digitally 'unwrap' ancient pharaoh

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

    01:43:29

  • Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says

    00:41

  • Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu

    01:35

  • Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All