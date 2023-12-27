IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Eiffel Tower closes due to strike on 100th anniversary of its creator’s death

00:50

The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors as staff walked out on strike on the 100th anniversary of it's creator Gustave Eiffel's death. The strike was declared ahead of contract negotiations expected next month with the city of Paris.Dec. 27, 2023

