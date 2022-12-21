IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Toronto police say eight teen girls charged with stabbing death of 59-year-old man

Toronto police announced that eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder in Canada in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man. Detective Sergeant Terry Browne told reporters the three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds met through social media.Dec. 21, 2022

