Eileen Gu's gold medal win celebrated by Beijing residents

Team USA skier Nina O’Brien heading home after surgery on fractured leg02:31
3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)01:02
Shaun White prepares for his final Olympics: 'I'm going to give it everything'04:57
Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle talks winning silver 50 years after mom’s gold02:50
Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold for China in big air final02:11
Growing international tensions cast a cloud over Beijing Olympics02:35
Nathan Chen 'practically impossible to beat' as he breaks world record in short program03:53
Eileen Gu's gold medal win celebrated by Beijing residents00:57
Meet the Hamilton siblings making curling history in Beijing03:13
Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics04:32
‘She just needs a reset’: Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin’s medal chances in Beijing04:45
Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard04:23
Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim explains why she apologized to her teammate Brandon Frazier03:48
Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing01:11
Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket00:54
Great Wall of China re-created on slopestyle snowboarding course00:37
Julia Marino rides in style with $3,600 Prada snowboard00:59
Shaun White shares the photos and messages girlfriend Nina Dobrev snuck into his luggage00:52
Jaelin Kauf reacts to boyfriend’s celebration in Beijing: 'I love that video so much'03:25
Scott Hamilton on Nathan Chen’s medal prospects, Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID test03:21
Eileen Gu's gold medal win celebrated by Beijing residents00:57
Spectators watching television at a ski resort on the edge of the Chinese capital were overjoyed at the gold medal won by U.S.-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu.Feb. 8, 2022
