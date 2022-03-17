IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'01:35
UP NEXT
Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models04:04
Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care14:11
Court battle over Texas transgender family investigations continues01:20
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families03:00
Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’01:02
Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation03:30
Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy06:00
Troye Sivan, director Jared Frieder discuss their film 'Three Months'05:01
Fauci expresses caution over reported possible HIV cure02:58
Champion boxer takes on film exploring queer, Native American and human trafficking themes03:18
DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill03:41
LGBTQ widows legally barred from marriage could be eligible for payouts06:25
Mississippi mayor withholds library funding over LGBTQ+ books01:45
Jonathan Van Ness discusses motivations behind ‘Getting Curious’ Netflix series06:24
Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill01:51
'Scream' actor Jasmin Savoy Brown wants queer people to 'feel represented' in new film03:58
'Trans Handy Ma'am' builds huge TikTok following01:47
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian03:20
Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks00:27
El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'01:35
Jinny Riddle Makeup Studio Hair and Nails is one of two El Paso salons taking part in the 'Strands for Trans' program. KTSM's Stephanie Shields reports.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans'01:35
UP NEXT
Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models04:04
Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care14:11
Court battle over Texas transgender family investigations continues01:20
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families03:00
Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’01:02