IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    05:27

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)

    05:57

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

    06:32

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

    07:56

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 1)

    06:17

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 2)

    05:38

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

    13:41

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)

    10:52

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)

    05:34

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)

    06:56

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

    04:40

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

    07:35

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

    04:57

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

    07:24

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

Nightly Films

Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

06:58

The 2022 Winter Olympics are Elana Meyers Taylor’s first since becoming a mom. In an interview before the Games, she tells Kristen Dahlgren how Nico, who was born premature with profound bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and has Down syndrome, that her dream is for him to watch her on the podium. She’s already won silver for Team USA.Feb. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    05:27

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)

    05:57

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

    06:32

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

    07:56

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)

    04:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All