Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)
The 2022 Winter Olympics are Elana Meyers Taylor’s first since becoming a mom. In an interview before the Games, she tells Kristen Dahlgren how Nico, who was born premature with profound bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and has Down syndrome, that her dream is for him to watch her on the podium. She’s already won silver for Team USA.Feb. 19, 2022
