Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)
05:27
In an interview ahead of the Winter Olympics, bobsledding legend Elana Meyers Taylor tells NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren about the support of her family, balancing being an athlete and a mom, and her hopes for her son, Nico.Feb. 19, 2022
Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)
06:58
Now Playing
Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)
05:27
UP NEXT
Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)
05:57
Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)
06:32
Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)
07:56
Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)