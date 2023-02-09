Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog

- Now Playing
Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog01:08
- UP NEXT
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting02:32
Colorado 12-year-old inside stolen car killed in shootout01:28
Three Massachusetts family members found shot to death01:23
Missing N.J. kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave01:32
Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat04:31
Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon04:20
Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address03:29
Possible tornado reported in Louisiana01:26
California running out of time to compensate sterilization victims, advocates say03:56
Bomb threat interrupts Alex Murdaugh's murder trial02:08
Romney tells Santos he does not belong in Congress03:26
TikTok de-influencing trend calls on users to buy less04:21
Kid reporter surprised with Super Bowl tickets02:20
Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria01:49
Woman charged with threatening St. Louis family with racist rants and breaking into home02:00
Disney laying off 7,000 workers as part of restructuring plan00:30
Bomb threat cleared in courthouse for Murdaugh trial02:59
Doorbell camera appears to show woman harassing St. Louis family02:22
Missouri considers bill similar to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law02:07
- Now Playing
Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog01:08
- UP NEXT
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting02:32
Colorado 12-year-old inside stolen car killed in shootout01:28
Three Massachusetts family members found shot to death01:23
Missing N.J. kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave01:32
Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat04:31
Play All