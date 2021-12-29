Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo
Elephants, bison, and reindeer were treated to an annual holiday snack at the Berlin zoo, feeding on unsold Christmas trees. The fresh needles from the trees taste sweet for the animals, says Andreas Knieriem, director of the Berlin zoo and animal park.Dec. 29, 2021
