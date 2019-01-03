Watch Live: Speaker Pelosi delivers remarks after winning House leadership role

Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren responds to Trump tweet mocking DNA test

01:23

While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., responded to a tweet from President Donald Trump where the president mocked Warren's DNA test surrounding her Native American heritage. The potential 2020 contender stated that Trump should focus on "getting the government back open."Jan. 3, 2019

  • Elizabeth Warren responds to Trump tweet mocking DNA test

    01:23

  • Romney: 'I've continued to point out' disagreements with Trump

    01:51

  • How Trump escalates assault on civil-military relations

    11:35

  • Why Congress' freshman class is unlike any other before

    06:52

  • Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: The end of the shutdown starts today

    09:01

  • House Dems move to reopen government as shutdown enters 13th day

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All