Elon Musk visits Kfar Aza kibbutz with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas02:40
Niece of released Israeli hostage speaks out: Her spirit is unbroken04:23
Hamas frees 3rd group of hostages including 4-year-old American02:37
- Now Playing
Elon Musk visits Kfar Aza kibbutz with Israeli PM Netanyahu00:52
- UP NEXT
Tears of joy as Palestinian teen returns home after being freed from Israeli prison00:32
Hundreds call for cease-fire in Gaza during protest on Manhattan Bridge01:11
Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting01:03
Hamas releases first U.S. citizen as part of temporary cease-fire agreement03:04
'Dreams up in smoke': Newlyweds return to destroyed home in Gaza amid truce01:37
Watch: Emotional reunions between released Israeli hostages and their families01:32
Netanyahu meets with troops inside Gaza Strip00:56
Convoy carrying third round of released hostages arrives at Rafah Crossing00:37
Full special report: Biden gives remarks on the release of 4-year-old hostage14:53
Biden on American child held hostage by Hamas: 'Today she is free'01:33
Palestinians welcome released prisoners back to West Bank01:09
Full special report: Third round of hostages released by Hamas05:17
American child among 17 hostages in third round of releases03:44
GOP congressman calls for more transparency from Biden on Hamas01:50
Biden pushes for American hostages to be released by Hamas02:31
Jake Sullivan doesn’t rule out Biden sending aid to Israel with conditions01:43
Fourth round of hostages expected to be released by Hamas02:40
Niece of released Israeli hostage speaks out: Her spirit is unbroken04:23
Hamas frees 3rd group of hostages including 4-year-old American02:37
- Now Playing
Elon Musk visits Kfar Aza kibbutz with Israeli PM Netanyahu00:52
- UP NEXT
Tears of joy as Palestinian teen returns home after being freed from Israeli prison00:32
Hundreds call for cease-fire in Gaza during protest on Manhattan Bridge01:11
Play All