Emergency crews respond to explosion at Baltimore coal facility
Fire crews in Baltimore responded to an explosion at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal that was reportedly caused by a build-up of coal dust. Officials say there was no fire and that there was no risk to the surrounding community.Dec. 30, 2021
Emergency crews respond to explosion at Baltimore coal facility
