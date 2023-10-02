IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Early TODAY

Newsom chooses Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein

00:35

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY's List, to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Butler will be the third Black woman in history to serve in the Senate.Oct. 2, 2023

