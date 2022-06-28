IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Employee killed at Atlanta Subway over ‘too much mayonnaise’ on sandwich

01:49

An employee at a Subway in Atlanta, Georgia, was killed and another injured in a shooting over an apparent dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on the shooter’s sandwich, according to an owner of the store. WXIA’s Brittany Kleinpeter reports.June 28, 2022

