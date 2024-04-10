IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Empty bus catches on fire and crashes into Missouri home
April 10, 2024
    Empty bus catches on fire and crashes into Missouri home

Empty bus catches on fire and crashes into Missouri home

01:58

A driverless school bus caught on fire and crashed into a home in Normandy, Missouri. The bus driver was dropping off students when smoke started coming from underneath the vehicle and caught on fire. The driver made it off the bus safely off the bus before the crash and there were no students inside. KSDK reports.April 10, 2024

    Empty bus catches on fire and crashes into Missouri home

