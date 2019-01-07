U.S. news

Entire family of five from Michigan killed in Kentucky car crash

01:39

A Michigan family returning from vacation was killed when their SUV was struck by a wrong-way driver on Kentucky's Interstate 75. WDIV's Priya Mann reports.Jan. 7, 2019

