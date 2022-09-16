IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Entry to the line to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state paused after reaching capacity

00:53

The miles-long line of members of the public waiting to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state was closed to new joiners for at least six hours Friday morning.Sept. 16, 2022

