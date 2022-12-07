Erosion reveals 1800s shipwreck on Florida beach

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Archaeologists believe the previously undocumented shipwreck visible on the Daytona Beach Shores beach dates to the 1800s. WESH's Claire Metz reports.Dec. 7, 2022

