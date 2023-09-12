IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Escaped crocodiles add to perils of floods in southern China

Escaped crocodiles add to perils of floods in southern China

Rescuers in Maoming, in China's Guangdong province, helped to carry elderly residents and children to safety amid warnings that crocodiles had escaped from a farm during severe flooding.Sept. 12, 2023

