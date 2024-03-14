IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach killer giving him ‘the benefit of the doubt’
March 14, 202401:41

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of the accused Gilgo Beach killer, said in a statement released by her lawyers in her husband’s defense that she has given Rex “the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve” and said she didn't believe him capable of the brutality of which he is accused. WNBC reports.March 14, 2024

