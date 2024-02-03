IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
EU foreign affairs ministers: Middle East conflict is a 'critical situation'

01:01

Top diplomats from the European Union warned of a wider conflict in the Middle East following U.S. airstrikes targeted sites in Iraq and Syria and a lack of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib stressed de-escalation and diplomacy to mitigate the region's conflict.Feb. 3, 2024

