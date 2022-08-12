IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
European drought may lower Germany's Rhine to critical levels

Officials in Germany are warning that water levels on the Rhine could become critically low due to soaring temperatures across Europe. Decreasing water levels could have an impact on the economy, authorities say, as many German factories and power plants rely on the Rhine for deliveries by ship.Aug. 12, 2022

