Get ready for the esoteric, the exotic and the enchanting: it's Eurovision Song Contest time
May 6, 202401:17
The countdown to Eurovision 2024 has begun in the Swedish city of Malmo, where contenders walked the "Turquoise Carpet" amid heightened security. The 68th version of the song contest is taking place against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza.May 6, 2024

