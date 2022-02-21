IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Evacuees from Russian-backed, rebel-held area of Ukraine arrive in Russia
Evacuees from Russian-backed, rebel-held area of Ukraine arrive in Russia01:07
Dozens of evacuees have arrived in the Russian port of Taganrog after a video warning from the separatist leader of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.Feb. 21, 2022
