Evacuees return to their Boulder, Colorado, homes after fleeing NCAR wildfire

01:21

Evacuation orders have been lifted, allowing thousands of Colorado residents to return to homes previously threatened by the NCAR wildfire. KUSA's Kelly Reinke reports.March 28, 2022

