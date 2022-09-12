IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game

    00:21

  • Astros pitcher José Urquidy steps up to the plate for gender reveal

    00:56

  • How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics

    04:53

  • Get an exclusive first look of Sunday Night Football's new logo

    01:16

  • How coach Saban helps athletes manage pressure, mental health

    05:00

  • Tom Brady on how his approach to football changed over 20 years

    01:02

  • LA Dodgers Spanish language announcer to retire after 64 years

    04:38

  • NFL testing safer helmets

    02:33

  • Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer

    02:14

  • Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

    01:36

  • Iranian women attend soccer game as Tehran loosens ban on female attendance

    01:15

  • Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL

    05:34

  • Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on 3 Black female gymnasts sweeping the podium

    05:33

  • How Serena Williams redefined the sport of tennis

    06:10

  • Tennis legend Serena Williams prepares for final US Open

    01:48

  • NFL rookie Brian Robinson Jr shot in possible attempted robbery

    00:25

  • NFL player Brian Robinson shot multiple times in attempted carjacking in D.C.

    00:49

  • Serena Williams gears up for her potential final singles match

    01:31

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

    01:42

  • Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape

    03:06

NBC News Channel

Former Atlanta Braves player Anthony Varvaro killed in crash on the way to 9/11 event

01:46

Officials say former Atlanta Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro who left the sport to become a police officer died in a collision with another vehicle in New York City. Authorities say Varvaro was en route to work at a September 11th memorial. WNBC's Adam Harding reports.Sept. 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game

    00:21

  • Astros pitcher José Urquidy steps up to the plate for gender reveal

    00:56

  • How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics

    04:53

  • Get an exclusive first look of Sunday Night Football's new logo

    01:16

  • How coach Saban helps athletes manage pressure, mental health

    05:00

  • Tom Brady on how his approach to football changed over 20 years

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All