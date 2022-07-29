IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted on murder charge in the death of girlfriend

00:55

Former NFL player Kevin Ware was indicted on a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski in Texas, according to officials in Harris County. Pomaski’s remains were found in 2021 after she had been reported missing for several months. KPRC’s Rose-Ann Aragon reports.July 29, 2022

