    Ex-NYPD officer found guilty in freezing death of son

NBC News Channel

Ex-NYPD officer found guilty in freezing death of son

A jury convicted former New York City Police Officer Michael Valva of second-degree murder in the death of his son Thomas Valva, who was forced to sleep in a freezing garage with his older brother. WNBC's Greg Cergol reports.Nov. 6, 2022

    Ex-NYPD officer found guilty in freezing death of son

