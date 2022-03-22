IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    03:30

  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    Ex-wife accuses Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens of domestic abuse

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists

    03:21

  • Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways

    01:59

  • Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt

    02:18

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence

    03:04

  • Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices

    04:28

  • ‘We can’t endure this anymore’: Miami Beach implements curfew after shootings

    02:02

  • 'Adventures with Purpose' divers locate remains believed to be man missing for nearly two decades

    02:02

  • Police seek driver in viral 'flying Tesla' stunt that ended in hit-and-run crash

    01:13

  • Colorado hosts first funeral for composted human remains

    02:03

  • Body of missing transgender activist found on Lake Michigan shore

    01:38

  • Two suspects sought in Arkansas car show shooting that left one dead, 27 wounded

    01:28

  • Aerials show aftermath of I-95 collision that killed 2 Pennsylvania troopers, 1 civilian

    00:46

  • Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow

    01:25

  • Texas wildfires force more evacuations

    01:17

  • Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured

    02:09

  • Six injured in L.A. County rescue helicopter crash

    01:44

  • Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in 2009 death of newborn

    01:35

NBC News Channel

Ex-wife accuses Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens of domestic abuse

01:37

Sheena Greitens, the ex-wife of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, alleged in court documents that he abused her and their son during their marriage. KSDK reports.March 22, 2022

  • Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    03:30

  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    Ex-wife accuses Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens of domestic abuse

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists

    03:21

  • Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways

    01:59

  • Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All