Ex-wife accuses Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens of domestic abuse

Ex-wife accuses Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens of domestic abuse01:37
Sheena Greitens, the ex-wife of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, alleged in court documents that he abused her and their son during their marriage. KSDK reports.March 22, 2022
