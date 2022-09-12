IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Community reacts to explosion at Colorado apartment complex that displaced hundreds

01:16

Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. Officials say at least three people suffered minor injuries and hundreds of residents were displaced due to the blast. KUSA’s Luis de Leon reports.Sept. 12, 2022

