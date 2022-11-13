IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Explosion rips through Istanbul street killing 6

NBC News

Explosion rips through Istanbul street killing 6

Six people have been killed and 53 are injured according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after an explosion rippled through a busy Istanbul street. The president says he suspects the explosion to be a terrorist attack but did not provide additional details to support this.Nov. 13, 2022

    Explosion rips through Istanbul street killing 6

Best of NBC News

