Explosions light up sky over Odesa as Russian missiles hit city

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Evil has come to our land': Zelenskyy says sanctions not enough after Bucha atrocities01:30
Now Playing
Explosions light up sky over Odesa as Russian missiles hit city01:20
UP NEXT
Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says00:34
Zelenskyy calls on West to supply more weapons to Ukraine01:00
Italy seizes Russian billionaire's mega-yacht00:48
Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'01:00
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage01:09
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland01:45
Ukrainian soldiers find love during the war01:30
‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine01:11
Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands03:18
Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home00:21
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border00:47
Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list03:20
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid02:34
Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces01:42
Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reserves03:00
Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv01:31
Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia01:58
Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl site02:06
Explosions light up sky over Odesa as Russian missiles hit city01:20
Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian city of Odessa, sending columns of black smoke over the city. Russia says it was targeting an oil refinery and fuel depot.April 3, 2022
'Evil has come to our land': Zelenskyy says sanctions not enough after Bucha atrocities01:30
Now Playing
Explosions light up sky over Odesa as Russian missiles hit city01:20
UP NEXT
Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says00:34
Zelenskyy calls on West to supply more weapons to Ukraine01:00
Italy seizes Russian billionaire's mega-yacht00:48
Pope Francis says trip to Kyiv 'on the table'01:00