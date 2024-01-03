Iranian TV shows deadly explosions near cemetery where memorial was being held

- Now Playing
Iranian TV shows deadly explosions near cemetery where memorial was being held01:13
- UP NEXT
Video shows aftermath of Beirut drone strike on Hamas leadership00:58
Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north01:07
U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea01:57
Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’02:21
Violence in West Bank has sharply increased, U.N. reports02:00
Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza02:59
New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military02:49
Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site00:52
Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military00:32
Hamas hostage families plead with diplomats to help secure their freedom01:43
Airstrike on Rafah, Gaza, caught on camera by Sky News team04:07
Victims of Khan Younis blast taken to city hospital as death toll in Gaza nears 20,00000:45
Video said to show aftermath of an Israeli attack on a home in central Gaza00:56
‘We will remain in Gaza’: Displaced civilians refuse to leave homeland01:29
Protesters in Tel Aviv demand government action on Hamas hostage release00:53
USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report01:00
Bombardment of Khan Younis is so intense not all wounded can be rescued, medics say01:03
Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater00:22
Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank00:41
- Now Playing
Iranian TV shows deadly explosions near cemetery where memorial was being held01:13
- UP NEXT
Video shows aftermath of Beirut drone strike on Hamas leadership00:58
Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north01:07
U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea01:57
Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’02:21
Violence in West Bank has sharply increased, U.N. reports02:00
Play All