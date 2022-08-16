IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32

  • Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says

    00:56

  • How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

    03:20

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

    01:11

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

  • Fears grow over nuclear danger in Ukraine after more shelling

    02:21

  • Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

    01:52

  • Zelenskyy slams Amnesty International report critical of Ukraine

    00:52

  • Three more ships loaded with corn sail from Ukrainian ports

    00:41

  • Biden calls Griner sentencing ‘unacceptable,’ White House hopeful on potential prisoner swap

    04:09

  • U.S. sanctions Putin's alleged mistress

    02:54

  • Ukraine launches mission to rescue 5,000 children missing in Russian-occupied territories

    01:33

  • Ship carrying grain from Ukraine stopped for checks off Istanbul

    00:57

  • First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port after months-long blockade

    03:26

  • First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

    01:48

  • First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port of Odesa

    00:16

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy pays tribute to agricultural tycoon killed by Russian shelling

    00:55

  • Video shows first grain shipment leaving Ukraine after Russian blockade

    00:32

  • Zelenskyy urges residents to evacuate eastern part of Ukraine

    00:25

NBC News

Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

00:47

Explosions rocked a Russian ammunitions depot in Crimea on Tuesday, according to Russian state media. Russia’s Ministry of Defense added that the fire and explosions were a “result of sabotage” that caused damage to a number of civilian facilities including residential buildings.Aug. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32

  • Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says

    00:56

  • How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

    03:20

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

    01:11

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All